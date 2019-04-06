Appling man indicted on child pornography charges

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Appling man has been indicted on child pornography charges. A federal grand jury has indicted 64-year-old Ricardo Dale Alva.
Alva was arrested on Mar. 7 after Richmond County deputies were alerted by an online tip, leading to a search of his home by the FBI. There, investigators discovered images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Possession of child pornography is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000.
“It’s purely a coincidence that this indictment comes during Child Abuse Awareness Month,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “But this month, and every month, our prosecutors will work with law enforcement agencies to track down the sources and purveyors of material that exploits the most vulnerable members of our society.”
“Individuals who possess pornographic images of children for their own self-gratification support the exploitation of the most innocent victims,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We work every day to protect our children and will continue to use every law enforcement resource available to identify individuals who exploit them in such a manner.”
