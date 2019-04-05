Round 2 of ANWA ends in playoff

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It was a dramatic ending to the Champions Retreat leg of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament. Eleven golfers played for the final 10 spots and the chance to make history. Nine of the golfers shot par on 17 to punch their ticket.
Spain’s Ainhoa Olarra and Itlay’s Alessia Nobilio shot a 5, tied again, and went to the next hole. It all came down to Jack Nicklaus’ Bluff Nine, Hole 10. She shot a 2 and eclipsed Alessia Nobilio on the par 3.
Olarra putts her way to being the final golfer to qualify for the championship round. “It was not relaxing at all, and then I make a bogey in the first one and I knew it was going to be her or me, so I just tried to do my best.”
This isn’t the first time Olarra finishes with a clutch performance. Last year she capped her career as a Gamecokc as the Individual SEC champion in a a playoff against Arkansas’ Maria Fassi. Fassi heads into Saturday’s round at 4-under and second to Kupcho.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.