Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.
43-year-old Jerome Frank Suber Sr. is wanted for 3 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials say the crime occurred on Thursday Apr. 4, near 701 Tuttle St.
Suspect is armed and dangerous, proceed with caution. Jerome Suber Sr. was last seen driving a black 2006 BMW X3 SUV with a Georgia tag of RRP3711.
Jerome Suber Sr. is known to be in the areas of Tuttle Street, Eve Street and Ellis Street.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact investigator Atterton, or any crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1003 or 821-1080
