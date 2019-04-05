Richmond County man shot and killed

Richmond County man shot and killed
By Mikaela Thomas | April 5, 2019 at 5:57 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 5:57 AM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County’s Coroners Office is investigating the death of an Augusta man.

59-year-old James Dukes was shot at least one time and died in Augusta University Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Unit. Dukes was pronounced dead at 2:08 a.m.

The coroner’s office is stating that Dukes as shot at least one time during an altercation at his residence.

Officials received a call around 9:12 p.m.

There is no further information at this time.

