Rain threat all this weekend with above normal temperatures during the day.

(WFXG) - A warm front will move into the area from the south today resulting in widespread showers. The showers will diminish this afternoon and Saturday as low pressure moves northeast of the area.
Another low pressure system will approach the region early next week resulting in numerous showers and thunderstorms at times, especially Monday. Today Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 74 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
