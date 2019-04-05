One man shot dead in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 54 that at 8:08 a.m. on Friday Apr. 5 Waynesboro Police responded to a call of a victim being shot at 714 Savannah Ave.
Upon arrival officials found a deceased black male with a gunshot wound. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Waynesboro Police Department in working the homicide investigation in conjunction with the crime scene division of the GBI.
The investigation is on going and no other information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident may call Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-4444 or BCSO at 706-554-2133.
