North Augusta Public Safety K-9 drug arrest

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - A normal traffic stop turned up drugs and other items.
25-year-old Terrence Turmon is charged with trafficking cocaine, PWID crack cocaine, PWID marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
The North Augusta Public Safety Office announced that on Thursday Apr. 4 officers pulled over a white Dodge Ram due to speeding. In a release police said the white Dodge Ram was initially being pulled over for speeding in the area of Norman St. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop until reaching Thurmond St., once stopped the officer noticed several bags on the back seat and back floor board of the truck.
The driver, Terrence Turmon and passenger was asked to step outside of the vehicle. K-9 Lucia conducted an air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to Officer Justin Aubuchon. It was at that time that, multiple grams of marijuana, cocaine, and crack cocaine, along with guns, $12,857.65 in cash, and 3 cell phones were all found. Turmon told officers that everything found in the vehicle belonged to him.
