North Augusta Public Safety K-9 drug arrest

The driver, Terrence Turmon and passenger was asked to step outside of the vehicle. K-9 Lucia conducted an air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to Officer Justin Aubuchon. It was at that time that, multiple grams of marijuana, cocaine, and crack cocaine, along with guns, $12,857.65 in cash, and 3 cell phones were all found. Turmon told officers that everything found in the vehicle belonged to him.