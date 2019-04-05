Masters classic foods on sale at ANWA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Even though the first 2 rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament are being held at Champions Retreat, golf patrons are still enjoying Augusta National Masters classics at the concession stand. Affordable drinks and classic egg salad sandwiches are highlights.
“I have had it every year at the Masters for about the last 7 years. It’s amazing, it’s delicate, and it’s reasonably priced too, which is a good thing,” said Briana Williams of Augusta.
The famous sandwiches are only $1.50.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.