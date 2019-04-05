Mastering tournament style

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Do you know what you are wearing next week to the Masters? Many people like to head to Augusta National in style.
Masters is put out all year long at Uptown Cheapskates.
During this time of year they know exactly what their customers are looking for, Masters gear. Whether that be hats, shirts, pull-overs, or anything with the famous logo. Store Manager Shelley Rollins knows far too well that men and women will ask about masters wear and that is why she puts it right up front and visible.
They also save a few through out the year and then put them all out at once so that it is a big selection right before the Masters start and even during. And not all their Masters wear is lightly used some are brand new.
During Masters we will see plenty of people in their golf tees and Masters wear. A lot of patrons think its necessary to dress comfortable at Augusta National, but making sure you dress in style may be equally as important to some.
