Man with mental health issues missing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Douglas David McCarthy, 55 years old, was last seen at around 1 p.m. Mar. 31 on the 2800 block of Deans Bridge Rd. McCarthy is 5-feet-8-inches tall and around 145 lbs. He was last seen rearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, brown dress shoes, and a tan hat. He suffers from mental health issues.
If you have any information on McCarthy’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
