Local boutique feels financial impact of inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - Shelvie Jean Boutique is nestled in Riverwood Town Center off Washington Road.
“We’re just bringing a different taste down here for from young women up to older women,” said store owner Judy Hernandez.
Just three miles away from Champions Retreat, where people from around the world are enjoying Augusta National Women’s Amateur for the first time.
This entrepreneur knows a lot about firsts and fashion.
“I’ve been open since October the first. Six months,” Hernandez said.
Not her first shop but it’s her first round in retail near a major golf event. She said the inaugural women’s amateur brought at least 30 people to her store Wednesday.
“A lot of people that came from the tournaments were coming by and having lunch and shopping in the shopping center here,” said Hernandez.
Browsing for trendy things, buying dresses, shorts, tops and sneakers. Big events in the area always bring people and extra income, she said.
Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau told FOX 54 its too early to determine the tournament’s total economic impact this year.
However, as our local fashion expert explains, now’s the time to swing into Spring when you’re out on the green.
“Something to wear with sneakers, look really cute but really classy and very stylish and trendy. And maybe, maybe a really cool green scarf that we have that you can tie around your neck just to dress something up," advised Hernandez.
The inaugural four-day tournament wraps up Saturday when the top 30 players compete in the final round.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.