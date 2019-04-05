Jennifer Kupcho finishes Round 2 of ANWA on top

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The favorite takes the lead down Magnolia Lane for Saturday’s final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament. Over 2 rounds, 21-year-old Jennifer Kupcho finishes 5-under and is all alone atop the leaderboard.
Retured wake coach Dianne Dailey said, “That’s all she has to do is just keep playing one shot at a time and not think about anything except the shot she has to hit and she’s a master at that. So I think she will continue to play well. Her short game has really improved and that’s beginning to show here, so it’s all good.”
Like several of the other finalists, Kupcho has played Augusta National before. But Friday and Saturday will be a new experience for her and women’s golf.
