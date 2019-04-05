Henry County standoff ends with 3 dead; 2 shot officers recovering

HENRY COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A standoff that lasted more than 15 hours has ended with 2 police officers injured and 3 people dead.
FOX 5 Atlanta is reporting that the two police officers suffered serious gunshot wounds in an incident inside a neighborhood with the gunman barricaded inside a home, who held a teenager and pregnant woman hostage.
We have learned from FOX 5 Atlanta that this all started around 10:45 a.m. Thursday after police received reports of a domestic disturbance. Police at the scene told FOX 5′s Claire Simms that a woman went by a relatives house and called 911 distraught about what she saw. When officers entered the house, that’s when police said the man opened fire.
Just before midnight neighbors heard loud “booms” and a series of noises which sounded like gunshots filled the ‘Eagle Ridge subdivision in Stockbridge, Georgia. Henry County Police said the sound was officers deploying gas into the home.
The gunman killed his pregnant girlfriend,16-year-old son, and himself.
