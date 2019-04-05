Auburn Sophomore Kaleigh Telfer has a rough finish, makes it to ANWA finals

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It was down to the wire for Auburn Sophomore Kaleigh Telfer Thursday. She started the day in 3rd place for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament, but had a rough 18 holes, with a double bogey and 5 total bogeys.
She made it into the finals, but ended up tied at the 21 spot with 11 others and had to shoot in the playoff on hole 10.
“Yeah, she’s putting herself in a tough position to finish strong in the last few holes. You go from thinking you have a chance to win the tournament, to barely making the cut, so mentally and emotionally it’s a pretty tough place to be,” said Auburn coach Melissa Luellen.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.