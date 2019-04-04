Zoey Campos has an impressive Round 2, moves on to finals

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Zoey Campos put in another impressive day at Round 2 of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament. The 16-year-old finished Round 2 with 3 eagles. She started on the back 9 with 3 bogeys, including 2 back to back on 15 and 16.
We caught up with swing coach Ken Lewis just after and he said once Campos had a good putt, she would be on fire. “The hardest thing in golf is to put 2 great rounds together, because of the expectations after the first one. She just has to settle down a little bit, play her game, and let her talent show and she will get it back together.”
Here’s the breakdown: Campos ended Round 1 with 4 under par. In Round 2, she shot 3 over. With the 1-under total finish, the 16-year-old punches her ticket to the final round on Saturday.
