Weapon found on campus at Thomson - McDuffie Middle School

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - This morning a student at Thomson - McDuffie Middle School was found with a weapon while on campus.
Principal Anita Cummings, called parents in a recorded message notifying parents that the staff of Thomson - McDuffie Middle School received a tip alleging that a student was on campus with a weapon. The school, in cooperation with the McDuffie County Schools Department of Public Safety, launched an immediate investigation. School administrators and the school resource officers questioned the alleged student. The weapon was confiscated from the student and secured by school officials and was never used in a threatening manner. All students and staff are safe.
Principal Cummings is advising all parents and students to be mindful that, “if you see something, say something. If you hear something, say something.”
McDuffie County School District released a statement stating, “As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously and have acted accordingly, utilizing both the code of conduct and the appropriate laws. The school administrative team, in collaboration with the district office and the McDuffie County Schools Department of Public Safety, is working to maintain the safety and the normal operations throughout the remainder of the school day.”
The school district also states, “as always, the safety and security of the students, faculty and staff members remain our top priority, and we will take the necessary steps to ensure a safe and secure learning environment.”
