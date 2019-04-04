Wallace Branch Library in Augusta closed due to water damage

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Wallace Branch Library in Augusta is closed after suffering weather related water damage. The damage took place in the reading room and some books were lost.
The library is expected to be fixed up and open for business on Monday. This library is has been around for centuries and the manager says it was time for some changes.
Kristin White, Assistant Director Augusta Richmond County Library System, says, “We are excited to be doing some improvements to the building, I think this is the 60th year we were celebrating for the Wallace Branch Library but the weather came through, we experienced some challenges, a little bit of damage but we have a plan.”
There are five other locations you are able to use until the Wallace library opens up:
- Main Branch - 823 Telfair St.
- Appleby Branch - 2260 Walton Way
- Diamond Lakes Library - 101 Diamond Lakes Way
- Friedman Branch - 1447 Jackson Rd.
- Jeff Maxwell Branch - 1927 Lumpkin Rd.
