Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at home in Crosland Park

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Aiken Public Safety officers have taken a man into custody after a standoff in Crosland Park.
According to Lt. Jake Mahoney, officers responded to the 1200 block of Alfred St at around 3:55 p.m. for reporters of a suspect pointing a firearm. The suspect fled on foot and holed up inside a home at the corner of Hahn St. and Schroder St.
After a standoff that lasted more than 1 hour, officers were able to get the suspect out of the home.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
