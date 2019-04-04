Start of a new tradition - Augusta National Women’s Amateur

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Exclusive Augusta National Women’s Amateur merchandise is available during Round 2 and the Championship Round of the inaugural tournament, on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
The logo wear features the Augusta National Women’s Amateur budding magnolia with the pin flag emerging.
In other news from the Golf Club, there are no tickets available at the gate at Champions Retreat or Augusta National for Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2019. The tournament is sold out completely.
If you are interested in attending Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2020, follow this link https://tickets.anwagolf.com/en_US/ticket_info.html
