Round 2 of Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - If you thought the opening day of Augusta National Women’s Amateur was exciting, buckle up!
At the end of opening day, 20 of the women golfers finished round one shooting par or below. With 72 women from 25 countries all vying for the top 30 spots, round 2 of Augusta National Women’s Amateur is sure to be a round full of competition. Those who finish in the top 30 will compete in the third and final round Saturday, Apr. 6 at Augusta National.
Day two begins with NCAA Champion Jennifer Kupcho tied for first with 16-year-old Zoe Campos. Current NCAA champion, Kupcho hit 69 on the day with zero bougies and is headed to the LPGA tour after she graduates.
16-year-old Zoe Campos might be young and petite but she is fierce. She is committed to play at UCLA and her swing coach of 8 years says she might be only 98 pounds, but can hit the ball just as far, if not farther than he can.
These two are sitting at a good spot to start off round 2, but there are several women just a few strokes behind them.
FOX 54 will be on the greens all day keeping up with the competition.
Tune in tonight at 10 to find out who rounds out the top 30. And for more of our special tournament coverage – visit wfxg.com/anwa.
