The topic of the Mayor’s vehicle brought high tensions in commission

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The commission meeting got heated when the mayor’s new vehicle came up.
Mayor Hardie Davis has the keys to the Chevy Tahoe that was decided on during a previous commission meeting. Still, Commissioner Marion Williams requested the item be on the agenda.
Commissioner Williams said he wanted to revisit everything, because he thinks they moved too quickly through the process, that too much money has been spent on the vehicle and he said during commission that he feels that there was some kind of illegal activity. The Mayor moved to vote through the conversation, taking it as “information.”
The Mayor said, “No one in this government broke the law. No one. They have done their job. They have done their job.”
Another issue surrounding the Mayor’s new ride was whether or not it needs a decal. Commissioners previously decided the vehicle did not need a decal. However, they said according to state law there needs to be a public hearing about the decision before the SUV can be used without a decal.
Commissioner Williams asked for that law to be read and asked the commission’s attorney why the Mayor’s vehicle fell under the exceptions to the law. After the attorney, Andrew MacKenzie, explained, Commissioner Ben Hasan spoke up.
The district 6 representative said the attorney did not work for the mayor, and made a motion to terminate his job on the spot. It was seconded by Commissioner Williams, however the Mayor adjourned the meeting and walked out before a vote was taken.
Commissioner Hasan said, “I just hate that someone was giving us a frivolous reason, and not working for the citizens of Augusta, and not working for this commission, and working strictly for the Mayor’s office. I take offense to that.”
Commissioner Hasan said he will not bring his motion back next week. Commissioner Williams already requested the vehicle be put on the agenda again.
