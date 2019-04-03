Sunny and warmer for the middle of the week.

(WFXG) - Patchy fog has developed this morning, mainly along and near area rivers and lakes. Visibilities may be reduced to less than a mile at times through sunrise this morning. Travelers should slow down and use extra caution while driving through the fog.
A deep low pressure system off the North Carolina coast will continue to lift north tonight, leaving behind cold overnight conditions. Warm and dry conditions will occur Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure crosses the area. Another cold front will approach the area late in the week with rain expected Thursday night into Friday. Active but warm weather is expected late in the weekend into early next week.
