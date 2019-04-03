'Some madman’s out there killing dogs’: Dog poisoning spree, killing 1, leaves community shaken

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) – An unknown person is terrorizing pet owners in a Las Vegas community, poisoning dogs and killing at least one so far.
People in the neighborhood want it stopped.
Sean Cornwall lost one of his four dogs in the spree. Home surveillance footage from his backyard shows his dogs finding and eating something last Friday morning.
“A good 20 mins and they had it down,” he said.
In the next half hour, three of his four dogs started seizing.
Cornwall rushed them to the vet but one, Leia, didn't make it.
“She had a brain hemorrhage, and she was bleeding,” he said. “Her lungs filled up with blood."
It's not the first time something like this has happened in the neighborhood.
It's happened to Connie Robertson three times.
"Someone took a hamburger full of rat pellets, walked up the side of my incline, just like they did my neighbor,” she said.
The next two times, Robertson found meat packed with seeds – the same ones that were found in Leia’s stomach when she died.
“Her stomach was full of the seeds,” Cornwall said.
With multiple incidents in a short time frame, Cornwall and his neighbors believe it's more than coincidence.
"Some madman's out there killing dogs and probably, you know, getting joy out of it,” he said.
Robertson said it was “really awful to think about.”
Cornwall believes someone must know something. And for the suspected poisoner, he said, “I hope you pay for any lives you’ve taken, and we're going to catch you."
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department says they are investigating the cases.
Meanwhile, they plan to meet with the community about animal cruelty laws.
