Sex trafficking investigation leads to arrest

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 3, they executed search warrants related to a sex trafficking investigation early this morning.
ACSO SWAT team, officers from Aiken Department of Public and Border Protection Agency served search warrants at 8086 and 8097 Justee Lane in Trenton, South Carolina. Investigators also served search warrants for two other addresses that were apart of the investigation that started 4 months ago.
The investigation began when investigators obtained information on at least two individuals advertising a commercial sexual activity business on various websites. 52-year-old Craig Ellis Codd and 39-year-old Simon Lavor Hammond, who is currently in the Aiken County Detention Center on unrelated charges, were served warrants on charges of Trafficking in Persons; 10 counts each.
The sheriff office says that two of the homes that were searched belonged to Codd and Hammond.
Investigators have determined that there were at least 3 female victims that range in an age of 18-38.
If anyone has any information on this case or want to report sex trafficking, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
