Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeking male for questioning

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Robert Jerome Boseman for questioning in a forgery in the third degree committed against SA Recycling, 960 Molly Pond Road.
Boseman does not have any outstanding warrants at this time and is wanted for questioning only.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Jon Hixon (706) 821-1468 or any on duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
