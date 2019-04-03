Past Drive, Chip, and Putt finalist returns for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

EVANS (WFXG) - What happens when you get a once in a lifetime opportunity twice? There are many interesting stories connected to Augusta National in light of the Women’s Amateur like Gina Kim’s story.
Kim is a Duke freshman who returns to Augusta after participating in the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Final several years ago.
Now, she’s in the very first women’s tournament to be played at the home of the Masters.
She says the importance of these opportunities aren’t lost on her.
I knew it was definitely one of my goals to come back knowing how special of a place this was," said Kim. “So I’ve been consistently practicing hard and talking to my coach about it and talking to the people who have been supporting me and now that I’m here I guess all I can do is trust myself and stay in process because everything is so historic and so special the experience is more important than what actually comes out from the golf course.”
Kim isn't the only one on the course with that kind of connection.
Alexa Pano was also a finalist in the Drive, Chip, and Putt and is a two-time age group winner.
