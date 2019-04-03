Commissioner wants to change contractor for Lake Olmstead project

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Lake Olmstead Minor League Stadium is on track to be turned into an amphitheater.
Commissioners voted previously to award Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc, with a contract to spend no more than $85,450 on the project. JLL is supposed to come back to commissioners with a plan on exactly how the renovations will take place.
The week after voting to award JLL the contract, Commissioner Clark wanted to revisit the decision. He was concerned that the current $75,000 project they have on the deck could turn into a waste of money. He was the only commissioner to feel this way, and commission voted to move on with JLL as planned.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.