On the move to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As patrons prepare to attend the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, getting to Champions Retreat in a timely matter is the first priority of many.
FOX 54 has a step by step visual route to keep patrons on the right start from the time they begin to drive on Washington Rd.
Here’s a step by step guide as you are on your way to Augusta National Women’s Amateur:
- Head down Washington Rd.
- Turn onto Market Place Pwky.
- Proceed to park in areas that are noted as “Patron Parking Lot”
- Patrons are required to pass through security prior to getting on shuttle
- Take a shuttle to Champions Retreat
- At the entrance gate, you will be welcomed by a host, greeting all Patrons
- As you are entering Champions Retreat, enjoy the golf course views from the shuttle
- Once you arrive to Champions Retreat, you will notice the beautiful pillars welcoming Patrons to Augusta National Women’s Amateur
- Enjoy a full day of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
- End your day by taking the shuttle back to the “Patron Parking Lot”
