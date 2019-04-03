Former Youth Development Campus officer arrested

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A former Augusta Youth Development Campus (YDC) correctional officer was arrested for allegations of sexual misconduct on Tuesday, April 2.
TaKeisha Thompson, 39, of North Augusta, S.C., is charged with two felony counts of sexual assault and one felony count of violation of oath of office.
After a tip was received from an employee at the facility, an investigation into the alleged misconduct found that on two separate occasions last March, Thompson sexually assaulted a youth housed at the Augusta YDC. .
“The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice remains committed to providing youth in our care with facilities that are safe and secure,” said Commissioner Avery D. Niles. “We will never tolerate nor turn a blind eye to any type of misconduct by our staff.”
Prior to Thompson’s arrest, Niles said that the agency terminated her employment with the Department of Juvenile Justice.
If convicted, Thompson faces one to 20 years and a fine of up to $100,000.
