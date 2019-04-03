Coaches, patrons talk about what ANWA means to them

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - While it’s exciting for the athletes who get to compete in this tournament and play on Augusta National, this historical moment is something felt by every person in the golf community. I spent the day on the course talking to women, men and young players; They taught me how this tournament adds to the growth of the sport.
“Anytime you’re part of something that’s the first, it’s a special thing,” said former Wake Forest University Coach Dianne Dailey. She made the trip from North Carolina to watch her former players.
After two rounds at Champions Retreat in Evans, the top 30 ladies will battle it out in the final round on Saturday at the Augusta National Golf Course. Dailey said, “It’s really come a long way, and I think this is the pinnacle of what it could be.”
Other coaches agree with Dailey. Ken Lewis, swing coach for Zoe Campos, said, “As one of the (first) ones, first women to ever play in Augusta, and play in this tournament, that’s pretty neat.”
The first ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur brings in 72 of the top female amateur golfers in the world.
Roy Fanning used to play golf, but has since stopped playing to support his daughter. He said, “It’s astonishing. Ten years ago, it wouldn’t even be thought of. That’s how far we’re growing. We’re growing as a culture, and golf is growing as a culture.” Fanning made sure his 12-year-old daughter got a chance to come.
"It’s just very exciting, and makes me want to push harder to get to the level that they are,” said Roy’s daughter, Rori. The youngest player in the tournament, Alexa Pano, is only two years older than Rori. Her father says she’s good enough to one day be playing alongside her.
Regardless, he says what she will take away from playing is the greatest part of the sport. “Like Bobby Jones says, ‘Every day on the golf course, I learned something new," he said.
As this tournament makes history, he says he hopes the lesson will teach the golf world to continue on this path. Regardless of qualifying to play Saturday, every athlete is able to play a practice round on the National Friday.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.