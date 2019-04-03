City pulls out of James Brown Birthday Bash

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The city of Augusta pulled out of the James Brown Birthday Bash during the commission meeting on April 2. The idea was brought to commissioners the previous week.
The original plan was to hold it at the Miller Theater. Commissioners were originally worried that venue did not have enough space, and wanted to move it to The Common with, back up plans being the James Brown Arena or Bell Auditorium.
The community member who brought it to commission, Coco Rubio, took the idea back to the organizers to discuss it, and said it just wasn’t feasible, because the various venues are operated by different management companies. Rubio said, “(We) really wanted the city to be a part of it, but if it doesn’t happen with the city, it’s okay. You know, James Brown said, ‘It’s all about unity within the community,’ and I like that. I think that’s true.”
Rubio said they can’t confirm specifics yet but that details on the show and tickets will come out in the near future. He still hopes to hold it as a free event for the public on May 3.
