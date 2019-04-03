Augusta GreenJackets 2019 season is officially underway

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The Augusta Green Jackets have officially kicked off their 2019 season. The team took pictures today before starting their second practice altogether.
Fans will see a few familiar faces from last year, but most of the team is new. Returners are excited for the upcoming season. They said there’s a lot for fans to look forward to. Jacob Gonzalez said, “I mean, you’re going to see it all. You’re going to see some really good pitching, you’re going to see quick paced, offensive play. We’ve got a lot of guys who can run, a lot of guys who can drive the ball, so there’s going to be a lot of fun things to watch about this team.”
The team is heading to Asheville on Thursday for their first game of the season. The first home game is April 15.
