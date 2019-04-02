UPDATE: Water main break in Grovetown near elementary school

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - Parents at Cedar Ridge Elementary School are being advised by school principal, LeAnne Gregg of a water main break causing Cedar Ridge Elementary to lose water.
The online letter states that the City of Grovetown is working to repair the line and the school has been in close contact with all parties to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Principal Gregg also mentions that the school has bottled water for students, hand-washing stations with water and soap, as well as portable bathrooms for student and staff to use. Students will receive the normal lunch for today, as the lunch was prepared prior to the water main break.
Director of Communications of the Columbia County School District Abbigail Remkus states that they expect the water to be turned back on by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In a press release, the City of Grovetown wants customers to know that although the only affected customer is expected to be Cedar Ridge Elementary School, any customers in the area of the water main break at Trudeau Trail that may experience low water pressure or no water at all are also advised to boil water when service is resumed as a precaution.
The Boil Water Advisory applies to any water used for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil water until they are notified that the water system has been restored to full operation and water samples are tested and determined to be safe for human consumption. This process usually takes twelve to twenty-four hours.
