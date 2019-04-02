Richmond County deputy arrested for domestic violence

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested for domestic violence.
According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Jason McCall was arrested at his home in Columbia County Monday night. McCall was taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, aggravated assault, and 3rd-degree cruelty to children.
Deputy McCall is part of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s Field Operations Division and has been with the sheriff’s office for 6 years. The sheriff’s office is placing him on administrative leave, pending an Internal Affairs investigation.
