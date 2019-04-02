North Augusta Mayor: Keeping lock and dam is the best option

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Residents have two more weeks to submit comments on the situation with the lock and dam. At the last public meeting, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revealed that Alternative 1-1 was not an option.
Alternative 1-1 basically gives a swim-around for fish and leaves the lock and dam in place. However, the corps says it would not be as successful in allowing fish upstream to breeding grounds. It would also cost more than three times as much as a rock and weir, according to the Corps.
Since the public meeting, Augusta and North Augusta’s Mayors met with the Georgia Ports Authority to discuss the issue. Mayor Bob Pettit said leaving the dam in place is the best option for our area. He said the conditions seen during the February simulation prove a rock weir would negatively impact the area.
“The economic impact will be huge. Even some of the water supplies for the industries could be at risk during the drought flow conditions, and all of those things are unacceptable, certainly in my opinion” said Mayor Pettit. He encourages you to continue reaching out with comments and concerns. You have until April 16 to do so.
The project must start by January of 2021.
