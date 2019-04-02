New Aiken County Coroner set to be sworn in

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office announces that the new coroner, Darryl M. Ables will be sworn in Thursday, Apr. 4th at 10 a.m.
The ceremony will take place at the Aiken County Court House, 109 Park Ave., in the Circuit Court courtroom.
Ables served as acting coroner after Carlton’s death and was previously the Aiken County chief deputy coroner.
For more information please contact the Aiken County Coroner’s Office at (803) 642-1740.
