Driver killed in Milledge Rd. crash

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Richmond County.
Just before 4 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the 600 block of Milledge Rd. for a reported crash. The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling south crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the line was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Their name is being withheld.
The other driver was not injured.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.