Community members show Harrisburg neighbors tactic for increasing safety

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - About two dozen Harrisburg community members met Monday night at the Kroc Center for a neighborhood meeting.
Some county officials joined the group to listen and answer any questions they might have, while the neighbors updated each other on things going on in the area. To close out the meeting, one Harrisburg homeowner made a presentation on ‘Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.’
The program, CPTED, shows that by making small adjustments to homes, neighbors can promote and increase safety in Harrisburg and lower crime. Bob Trescott explained after, “Everybody thinks of the big things, but a lot of the little things added up are even more effective than the big fix, and you’re seeing that in all of these downtown neighborhoods.”
After the presentation, Trescott took questions and comments, and the group talked about coming up with a plan to work on CPTED together, helping neighbors who might not be able to make the changes on their own in the process.
