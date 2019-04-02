Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of unknown woman

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of unknown woman
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the pictured subject.
By Mikaela Thomas | April 2, 2019 at 1:31 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 1:32 PM

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the pictured subject.

On Sunday Mar. 17 at approximately 1:20 p.m., a wallet was accidentally dropped at the TPS on Washington Road. The wallet was picked up by the unknown female and a credit card from the wallet was used by the same unknown female at Wal-Mart in Evans a few moments later.

Anyone with any information regarding the unknown subject is asked to contact Stephaine Carani at (706) 541-2862.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.