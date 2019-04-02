Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of unknown woman

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the pictured subject.
On Sunday Mar. 17 at approximately 1:20 p.m., a wallet was accidentally dropped at the TPS on Washington Road. The wallet was picked up by the unknown female and a credit card from the wallet was used by the same unknown female at Wal-Mart in Evans a few moments later.
Anyone with any information regarding the unknown subject is asked to contact Stephaine Carani at (706) 541-2862.
