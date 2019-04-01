Thomson Police Department seeking public’s help

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The Thomson Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual.
On Saturday Mar. 23, around 7:50 p.m. the pictured male allegedly entered into the Thomson Walmart through the garden center and attempted to remove a cash register.
The police department is stating that he was successful in removing the cash register from the Sporting Goods section. Which he took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
If anyone knows of this individual, please contact the Thomson Police Department at (706) 595-2166.
