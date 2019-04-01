Richmond County Pre-K registration in final week

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The last days for Richmond County parents to register their child for Pre-K are Monday, Apr. 1 and Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019.
Parents can visit either the Richmond County Board of Education Central Office at 864 Broad Street, Augusta or Willis Foreman Elementary at 2413 Willis Foreman Road, Hephzibah from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The required documents below must be presented in order for an application number to be entered in the lottery drawing.
Proof of Residency (1 required from this section):
Current lease or mortgage statement
Current tax statement
Gas or electric bill showing “current service address”
Notarized letter with a copy of a current utility bill to match registration address
Current Motor Vehicle Registration
Current PeachCare Eligibility Document for Child
Proof of Age (1 required from this section):
Certified birth certificate
Proof of guardianship/adoption
Legal court documentation on guardianship
Additional documentation, but not required to register:
Social Security Card
Form 3300 Certificate of Eye, Ear, Dental and Nutrition Exam
Form 3231 Certificate of Immunization
* DRIVER’S LICENSES AND CELL PHONE BILLS CANNOT BE USED AS VERIFIED FORMS OF PROOF
The 2019-2020 Pre-K electronic lottery will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019 online. All lottery results will be posted at www.rcboe.org.
