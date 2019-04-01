18 harmless pranks to pull this April Fools’ Day

Dead mouse – No, we're not talking about killing any real animals here. For this April Fools office prank, position a sticker (or tape a piece of paper) under the mouse on their computer. Whether it's a laser mouse or a ball-rolling mouse, the sticker will interfere with the mouse's ability to work. Once they finally realize why their mouse isn't working, they will look under their mouse and see the sticker or tape. Don't forget to write "April Fools" on it.