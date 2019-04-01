Dearing man arrested for bomb threat

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Dearing man for his alleged bomb threat against the Augusta National Golf Course.
At around 4:10 p.m. Mar. 25, deputies responded to the Circle K at 3744 Wheeler Rd. for a reported bomb threat. The threatening note, left in a bathroom, mentioned The Augusta National Golf Course and contained the name of the person intending to carry out the threat.
The sheriff’s office’s investigation identified 58-year-old Robert Beckum as the man who left the note. On Apr. 1, Beckum admitted to investigators he wrote the note using someone else’s name and that the whole thing was a hoax.
Beckum was arrested for causing false public alarm and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
