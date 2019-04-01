Community celebrates Aiken Department of Public Safety’s new building on Beaufort Street

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety (ADPS) has a new home on Beaufort Street. Hundreds of people from the community, ADPS employees and state politicians took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday.
The new J. Carrol Busbee Headquarters cost $11 million dollars and is officially open about 2 years after the project was conceived. The building’s namesake - J. Carrol Busbee - became the city’s first public safety director in 1970 - he died in January.
His widow said his love for public safety started with his grandparents.
“His grandfather was a constable for Aiken County, on the Busbee side and his other grandfather was a fire chief on his mother’s side. So, it was in his blood,” said Rosemary Busbee.
City leaders and citizens are proud of the new building and said it’s the perfect monument to commemorate the city’s history and future in keeping the community safe.
“Today is just a great day for the city and for the staff of ADPS. They deserve this, they needed it and the people here, I think they’re thrilled with the building and what they’ve done with it," said Don Winslow, who attended the event.
Employees say the 40,000 square foot building - that was once a Food Lion - gives them room to do their jobs more efficiently.
They said the state-of-the art building will allow them to continue serving the community quickly and effectively.
