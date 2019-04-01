Columbia County church raises thousands during pre-Masters week yard sale

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - A local church raised more than $34,000 to help fund mission trips across the country and world. A lot of people donate their things ahead of Masters to get their homes ready for thousands who come to Augusta National’s big tournament.
Wesley United Methodist Church members travel to places like Cuba, Guatemala Honduras - and even here at home - to spread the gospel and help people in need.
“We always try to plan it around Masters so we can get donations that people are cleaning out their houses or getting them staged and ready for Masters," said yard sale organizer, Evelyn Wakefield.
Church members said they sold donated items at a much lower price so people can afford them. Some of the donations, like jewelry, will be given to people they serve who don’t have much.
Wakefield said they made record sales this year, raising the most money ever in more than two decades of hosting the yard sale.
The next event is in September. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.