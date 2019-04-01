Cloudy skies turning Mostly sunny late this afternoon.

Today...Pressure ridge over the Ohio Valley will build east today and extend south across the Carolinas. Air mass will be quite dry with dew points in the teens. Surface pressure gradient will be tight across the easter Midlands in wake of cold front passage through at least midday then diminishing winds. A few gusts near 20 mph possible this morning. With cold advection stayed on cooler side of some of the weather models guidance with temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Tonight...Forecast confidence lower than normal with model differences noted with position of coastal low development late tonight/ and degree of cold air in place across the region. Wintry precipitation appears possible mainly in the Piedmont and north Midlands late tonight.