Augusta Fire Department’s top 12 hotel safety tips

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Fire Department has released it’s top 12 hotel safety tips as visitors prepare to travel to Augusta for the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament and The Masters.
In a press release, the department states, “we feel that Augusta is one of the safest places to travel, we would just like to provide the upcoming visitors and the community with an added resource for the days ahead”.
“We hope that this information is valuable and useful to not only our visitors who are in town for the tournament; but for our residents who make be packing it up to travel for spring break”, says Chief Christopher E. James.
The Augusta Fire Department would like all to remember, prevention and planning takes a little time, but they hope to give travelers and patrons the added comfort in knowing your safety is in their forethought.
Please be sure to download our news and weather apps to stay current with weather, traffic, breaking news, and follow the Augusta Fire Department Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.