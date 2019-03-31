Sunday cold front

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Dry and mild tonight with temperatures only falling into the lower 60s. A cold front moves in Sunday morning bringing rain with it. Showers with a rumble of thunder or two will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will only make it up to the upper 60s to lower 70s. That’s as warm as it will get through the midweek. Lows fall back into the 40s Monday morning with wind chills briefly in the upper 30s. Temperatures only top out near 60 on Monday and Tuesday with another good chance of rain on Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. There’s another chance of rain on Friday with 80s possible this coming weekend.