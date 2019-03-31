Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Burke County.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Ebenezer Church Rd. near Plant Vogtle. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Burke County Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
Please avoid the area until after 7 p.m. A power pole and power lines are down in the area. The road is closed in both directions until further notice.
