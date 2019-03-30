63-year-old shot to death in Thomson

THOMPSON, Ga. (WFXG) - Investigators are working to find out who shot a 63-year-old Thomson man. It happened early Saturday, March 30, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Around 1:40 a.m., Thomson Police Department (TPD) officers responded to a call of a person shot. They found Charles Willingham behind a home in the 200 block of Jones Road.
Willingham was pronounced dead at the scene. The TBI requested the GBI to help with that homicide investigation shortly after.
His body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, where an autopsy will be performed later. Call Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166, the GBI at 706-595-2575, or McDuffie Co. 911 if you have information that can help solve this crime.
